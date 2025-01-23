Left Menu

Sanatan Board's Path to Independence Unveiled at Maha Kumbh

Various akharas at the Maha Kumbh announced the drafting of a Sanatan Board constitution to liberate Sanatan Dharm from government control. The document will be presented on January 27 during a religious gathering, emphasizing the need for autonomy in managing temples, schools, and traditional practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, several akharas have launched an initiative to establish the 'Sanatan Board', aiming for religious autonomy from governmental oversight. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Niranjani Akhara.

Prominent spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur revealed that the constitution draft of this proposed board will be unveiled at the 'Dharma Sabha' event on January 27. The gathering is being celebrated as 'Dharma Ki Swatantrata Ka Diwas' (Freedom of Religion Day).

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri, alongside other religious leaders, expressed an urgent need for this board to address issues like governmental control over temples and gurukuls, underlining the board's significance to protect Sanatan Dharma and uphold national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

