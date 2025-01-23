Sanatan Board's Path to Independence Unveiled at Maha Kumbh

At the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, several akharas have launched an initiative to establish the 'Sanatan Board', aiming for religious autonomy from governmental oversight. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Niranjani Akhara.

Prominent spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur revealed that the constitution draft of this proposed board will be unveiled at the 'Dharma Sabha' event on January 27. The gathering is being celebrated as 'Dharma Ki Swatantrata Ka Diwas' (Freedom of Religion Day).

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri, alongside other religious leaders, expressed an urgent need for this board to address issues like governmental control over temples and gurukuls, underlining the board's significance to protect Sanatan Dharma and uphold national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)