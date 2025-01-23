Left Menu

Nation Honors Netaji: Unity and Valor Mark Bose's 128th Birth Anniversary

Political leaders across India, including PM Modi, paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary. Modi emphasized unity for 'viksit Bharat' and vigilance against divisive forces. The 'Parakram Diwas' event underscored Bose's relentless commitment to India's independence, inspiring modern generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:23 IST
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined chief ministers and senior political figures in commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary. Modi urged the nation to remain united in building a 'viksit Bharat' and warned against individuals aiming to undermine national unity.

Virtually addressing the 'Parakram Diwas' in Bose's birthplace, Cuttack, Modi lauded Netaji's enduring legacy as an inspiration for generations. He highlighted the freedom fighter's choice of struggle over comfort, underscoring the need for collective effort to achieve excellence and global eminence.

Various events across India marked the day, with leaders like Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and regional politicians reflecting on Netaji's contributions. Calls for unity and reverence for Bose's ideals resonated nationwide, reinforcing his role as a symbol of determination and sacrifice in India's quest for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

