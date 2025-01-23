Artistic Expression vs. Obscenity: The Controversy at DAG

A Delhi court has declined to mandate an FIR against the Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) over the display of two M F Husain paintings deemed 'obscene' by the complainant, Amita Sachdeva.

The court stated that all pertinent evidence was already accessible, negating the need for further investigation, and suggested that Sachdeva's claims could be addressed as a private complaint.

The art gallery, receiving support from 5,000 visitors, plans to take legal action against Sachdeva, emphasizing compliance with due process and the lack of objections from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)