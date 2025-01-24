Uttar Pradesh Celebrates 76th Foundation Day with Future Vision

In a social media post on the state's 76th Foundation Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his warm wishes and underscored the cultural and historical importance of the state.

He acknowledged Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage, marking it as the birthplace of revered figures like Prabhu Shri Ram and Yogeshwar Shri Krishna, while proclaiming pride in its values and valor.

Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's progress as the 'growth engine' of New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, urging collective efforts to propel the state towards becoming a developed and self-reliant entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)