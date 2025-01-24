Crafting Bharat: Behind the Brand Identity

The podcast Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat offers a unique glimpse into the world of brand storytelling. Hosted by Shubhreet Kaur, VP - Integration at Adfactors PR, the series delves into how communications have evolved from fax machine days to AI-driven strategies.

Featuring industry stalwarts like Atul Sharma of Ruder Finn India and Sameer Seth of Dolby Laboratories, the podcast navigates the shifting landscape of brand reputation management. The key to success, according to guests, is aligning marketing and PR objectives with trust and perception.

As brands embrace cultural identity and leverage technology, the podcast reveals the creative and strategic underpinnings of successful branding. Tune in for insights that feature hyper-localization and generative AI as future game-changers.

(With inputs from agencies.)