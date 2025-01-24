Left Menu

Crafting Bharat: Behind the Brand Identity

Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat is an industry-first podcast that dives into the world of brand storytelling. Hosted by Shubhreet Kaur, it features insights from industry leaders like Atul Sharma and Sameer Seth on how communication strategies have evolved with technology and cultural shifts. The podcast highlights the balance between global consistency and local relevance in brand narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:52 IST
The podcast Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat offers a unique glimpse into the world of brand storytelling. Hosted by Shubhreet Kaur, VP - Integration at Adfactors PR, the series delves into how communications have evolved from fax machine days to AI-driven strategies.

Featuring industry stalwarts like Atul Sharma of Ruder Finn India and Sameer Seth of Dolby Laboratories, the podcast navigates the shifting landscape of brand reputation management. The key to success, according to guests, is aligning marketing and PR objectives with trust and perception.

As brands embrace cultural identity and leverage technology, the podcast reveals the creative and strategic underpinnings of successful branding. Tune in for insights that feature hyper-localization and generative AI as future game-changers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

