Film Industry Controversy: Legal Battle Erupts

Trouble is brewing in the Malayalam film industry as acclaimed director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph face legal action. They have been accused by producer Sandra Thomas of making threats against her, as per police reports on Friday.

The Ernakulam Central police lodged the case on January 16 following Thomas's complaint. She alleged that efforts are underway to exclude her from the industry after her involvement with the Hema Committee, aimed at addressing women's issues in Malayalam cinema. Furthermore, she reported being insulted at a Producers’ Association meeting in Kochi. Previously, Sandra’s expulsion from the Kerala Film Producers’ Association generated considerable backlash.

Unnikrishnan reportedly refuted these claims, asserting there was a misunderstanding. In the face of these denials, Thomas intends to continue pursuing legal avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)