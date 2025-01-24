Film Industry Controversy: Legal Battle Erupts
Film director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph are under legal scrutiny following accusations from producer Sandra Thomas of threatening behavior, allegedly tied to her actions related to the Hema Committee. She claims attempts are being made to oust her from the film industry.
- Country:
- India
Trouble is brewing in the Malayalam film industry as acclaimed director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph face legal action. They have been accused by producer Sandra Thomas of making threats against her, as per police reports on Friday.
The Ernakulam Central police lodged the case on January 16 following Thomas's complaint. She alleged that efforts are underway to exclude her from the industry after her involvement with the Hema Committee, aimed at addressing women's issues in Malayalam cinema. Furthermore, she reported being insulted at a Producers’ Association meeting in Kochi. Previously, Sandra’s expulsion from the Kerala Film Producers’ Association generated considerable backlash.
Unnikrishnan reportedly refuted these claims, asserting there was a misunderstanding. In the face of these denials, Thomas intends to continue pursuing legal avenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Powered Enquiry Committee Recommends Legal Action Over Security Concerns
India-US Joint Probe Uncovers Criminal Activities: Enquiry Committee Recommends Swift Legal Action and System Reforms
High-powered panel recommended legal action against individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice: MHA.
Medical Waste Dumping Sparks Legal Action in Pune
Illegal Bullfighting Event Sparks Legal Action in Thane