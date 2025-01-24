Left Menu

In the Shadows of Delhi: Life in Unauthorised Colonies and Political Promises

Unauthorised colonies in Delhi, housing 30% of its population, struggle with poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities. Despite political promises during elections, little has changed. Residents hope for genuine improvements as assembly polls approach, amid challenges like property documentation and daily life hardships exacerbated by inadequate services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Approximately 30% of Delhi's population lives in unauthorised colonies that lack basic infrastructure and civic amenities. These areas are frequently a focal point in political campaigns, yet promises for improvement often remain unfulfilled.

Residents grapple with cramped living conditions, unreliable utility services, and safety risks, such as tangled electric wires and poor drainage. The absence of proper documentation further complicates property matters, leaving these communities in a precarious legal situation.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, political parties pitch various plans to gain this crucial voter base's support, but residents remain cautiously hopeful for tangible improvements.

