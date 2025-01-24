Mianzhu New Year Painting Festival: A Celebration of Heritage and Culture

The Mianzhu New Year Painting Festival recently kicked off in Mianzhu City, marking the first celebration since the Chinese Spring Festival was named an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. Sponsored by local governmental bodies, the festival showcases a blend of traditional and modern cultural expressions.

Over 1,200 performers participated in recreating scenes from famous New Year paintings, alongside exhibitions of Qiang ethnic customs and local Baijiu brewing techniques. In a bid to increase community involvement, the festival recruited over 200 actors from the public, the highest number ever recorded.

Known for its rich history dating back to the Song Dynasty, Mianzhu New Year paintings play a pivotal role in preserving China's folk culture. This cultural brand has helped attract millions of tourists and significantly boost the local economy, reinforcing Mianzhu's reputation as a cultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)