Gujarat Launches Special Tour Package for Maha Kumbh Mela

The Gujarat government has introduced a special tour package for state residents wishing to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Launching on January 27, the service will see an AC Volvo bus depart daily at 7 am from Ahmedabad's Ranip bus depot, following the ceremonial flag-off by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The initiative aims to provide a seamless travel experience to the significant religious event, which spans from January 13 to February 26.

The tour package, priced at Rs 8,100 per person, includes a 3-night and 4-day itinerary with accommodations in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, and a dormitory at the Gujarat Pavilion in Prayagraj. Online bookings through the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation website commence January 25. Due to the high volume of visitors, service timings and amenities may adjust accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)