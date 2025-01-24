Left Menu

Gujarat Launches Special Tour Package for Maha Kumbh Mela

The Gujarat government has unveiled a special tour package for the Maha Kumbh Mela, enabling citizens to travel from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj. The package includes an AC Volvo bus journey and accommodation for a 3-night, 4-day trip, costing Rs 8,100 per person. Online bookings start January 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:33 IST
Gujarat Launches Special Tour Package for Maha Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has introduced a special tour package for state residents wishing to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Launching on January 27, the service will see an AC Volvo bus depart daily at 7 am from Ahmedabad's Ranip bus depot, following the ceremonial flag-off by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The initiative aims to provide a seamless travel experience to the significant religious event, which spans from January 13 to February 26.

The tour package, priced at Rs 8,100 per person, includes a 3-night and 4-day itinerary with accommodations in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, and a dormitory at the Gujarat Pavilion in Prayagraj. Online bookings through the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation website commence January 25. Due to the high volume of visitors, service timings and amenities may adjust accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025