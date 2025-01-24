Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: A Day at Trimbakeshwar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a spiritual journey on Friday with a visit to the Trimbakeshwar temple located in Nashik district, Maharashtra.

During his one-day visit to the state, Shah engaged in prayer rituals at the revered shrine, one of the 12 esteemed jyotirlingas in India.

Joining him on this visit were Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Ministers Manikrao Kokate and Girish Mahajan. The temple administration honored Shah for his visit.

