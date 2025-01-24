Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: A Day at Trimbakeshwar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Maharashtra, where he offered prayers and was felicitated by the temple administration. Accompanied by key state ministers, Shah's visit highlighted the significance of the shrine, which is among the 12 revered jyotirlingas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a spiritual journey on Friday with a visit to the Trimbakeshwar temple located in Nashik district, Maharashtra.
During his one-day visit to the state, Shah engaged in prayer rituals at the revered shrine, one of the 12 esteemed jyotirlingas in India.
Joining him on this visit were Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Ministers Manikrao Kokate and Girish Mahajan. The temple administration honored Shah for his visit.
