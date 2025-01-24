Exploring Post-Liberalisation India: 'Mad House' Unveils Societal Paradoxes
Padma Shri-winning author Gyan Chaturvedi's novel 'Pagalkhana', translated into English as 'Mad House', delves into societal changes following India's post-liberalisation. The novel uses allegory to critique free-market forces through its characters, The Bazaar and The Citizen, reflecting on societal and psychological transformations.
Gyan Chaturvedi, a Padma Shri-winning author, has had his acclaimed Hindi novel 'Pagalkhana' translated into English under the title 'Mad House'. This translation was executed by Punarvasu Joshi, offering English readers a piece of incisive social commentary addressing post-liberalisation India.
'Mad House' orbits two principal allegorical characters—The Bazaar and The Citizen. The Bazaar symbolizes free-market forces, while The Citizen signifies individuals enmeshed in cycles of distress and existential dread. Publishers describe the Citizen's struggles as metaphors for lost dreams, stolen memories, and identity crises amid omnipresent market scrutiny.
Through this narrative, Chaturvedi sheds light on profound yet subtle shifts in beliefs, honor, and societal dynamics, depicting the paradoxes of a free-market economy. As the Citizen navigates this chaotic landscape, he represents a growing number of individuals questioning market 'wisdom' and society's altered values.
