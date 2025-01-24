Left Menu

Exploring Post-Liberalisation India: 'Mad House' Unveils Societal Paradoxes

Padma Shri-winning author Gyan Chaturvedi's novel 'Pagalkhana', translated into English as 'Mad House', delves into societal changes following India's post-liberalisation. The novel uses allegory to critique free-market forces through its characters, The Bazaar and The Citizen, reflecting on societal and psychological transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:23 IST
Exploring Post-Liberalisation India: 'Mad House' Unveils Societal Paradoxes
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Gyan Chaturvedi, a Padma Shri-winning author, has had his acclaimed Hindi novel 'Pagalkhana' translated into English under the title 'Mad House'. This translation was executed by Punarvasu Joshi, offering English readers a piece of incisive social commentary addressing post-liberalisation India.

'Mad House' orbits two principal allegorical characters—The Bazaar and The Citizen. The Bazaar symbolizes free-market forces, while The Citizen signifies individuals enmeshed in cycles of distress and existential dread. Publishers describe the Citizen's struggles as metaphors for lost dreams, stolen memories, and identity crises amid omnipresent market scrutiny.

Through this narrative, Chaturvedi sheds light on profound yet subtle shifts in beliefs, honor, and societal dynamics, depicting the paradoxes of a free-market economy. As the Citizen navigates this chaotic landscape, he represents a growing number of individuals questioning market 'wisdom' and society's altered values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025