M Venkaiah Naidu Leads the Atal Smriti Nyas Society

M Venkaiah Naidu has been elected as the president of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society, succeeding Vijay Kumar Malhotra. The appointment was proposed by Ram Bahadur Rai and supported by key figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Society aims to honor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy nationwide.

In a significant development, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has been appointed as the president of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society. The decision followed the demise of Vijay Kumar Malhotra, whom Naidu succeeds.

The proposal for Naidu's presidency was put forth by Ram Bahadur Rai, a founding member of the society, with consultation from prominent members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu, now at the helm, will consult on forming the Society's governing body and executive committee. Plans are underway to promote the life and works of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through nationwide activities.

