Haat of Art: A Celebration of Creativity and Culture
Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot inaugurated 'Haat of Art', a major art exhibition in Bengaluru. The event highlights the importance of art in shaping human emotions and addressing social and environmental issues. Bengaluru's fusion of modernity and culture provides a fitting backdrop for this celebration of creativity.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot kicked off 'Haat of Art', touted as one of India's largest art exhibition chains, at Bengaluru's Jayamahal Palace Grounds on Friday.
In his speech, Governor Gehlot highlighted art as a profound human expression, capable of transforming emotions, thoughts, and imagination into varied and colorful manifestations. The exhibition serves as a platform to showcase the rich diversity and depth of art while bringing attention to pivotal social and environmental topics, human ideas, and cultural heritage.
He praised Bengaluru for its unique blend of modern innovation and cultural depth, creating a nurturing environment for creative endeavors across technology and the arts. Distinguished figures present included actor Vindu Dara Singh, the exhibition's founder and director, and Seema Alava, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kans Comes to PBD 2025: Promoting Odisha's Rich Cultural Heritage
NCC Launches ‘Idea and Innovation Competition’ to Foster Creativity and Nation-Building Among Cadets
The Arc of Creativity: A Journey Through Art and Expression
Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage
Reviving Kolkata's Tram Legacy: A Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage