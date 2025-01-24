Floribert Bwana Chui: A Martyr's Journey Towards Sainthood

Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, a government worker, became a symbol of integrity and faith in the Democratic Republic of Congo after he refused to transport spoiled rice across borders in 2007. His principled stand against corruption led to his tragic murder.

Pope Francis has acknowledged Kositi's sacrifice as a martyrdom, fitting into a broader definition that includes social justice warriors. His beatification process is underway, with potential sainthood being a first for someone from the Congo, if confirmed.

Kositi's courageous decision is celebrated as a Christian exemplar, inspiring a new generation in Congo to combat corruption. His legacy lives on at the Floribert Bwana Chui School of Peace, which embodies the social justice and care he championed.

