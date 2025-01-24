Left Menu

S Jaishankar's Three Cs for Diplomatic Success

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, highlighted the 'three Cs of success': contact, chemistry, and credibility, at the launch of Shiv Khera's book. He emphasized learning from mistakes, unexpected challenges, and shared insights from his extensive diplomatic career, including experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic and rescuing Indians from Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:33 IST
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the 'three Cs of success'—contact, chemistry, and credibility—at the launch of Shiv Khera's motivational book 'Live While You're Alive'. The event saw Jaishankar emphasize the importance of building relationships, learning from mistakes, and maintaining trust in the field of diplomacy.

Jaishankar shared his own experiences, including failures in examinations, to stress that life's unpredictability is manageable with confidence and preparation. He illustrated his points with examples from his diplomatic career, particularly emphasizing the need for adaptability during the Covid-19 crisis and the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

The Minister also reflected on six takeaways from Khera's book: planning for the unplanned, investing in relationships, avoiding appeasement and toxicity, respecting time, and ensuring good sleep. He noted that his experience in diplomacy has taught him crucial lessons in stress management and navigating unexpected life challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

