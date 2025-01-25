Run for Unity: Celebrating Fitness and Community in Hyderabad
ASBL Springs in Hyderabad is hosting a 'Run for Unity' marathon on January 25, 2025, to celebrate India's Republic Day. The event is designed to promote fitness and community spirit, featuring a 5K Challenge and 10K Endurance Run, and is open to runners of all levels.
On January 25, 2025, ASBL Springs in Pocharam, Hyderabad, will host the 'Run for Unity' marathon to commemorate the 76th Republic Day of India. This event blends physical fitness with community spirit and will take place at the ASBL Springs project.
The marathon features a 5K Challenge and a 10K Endurance Run, catering to both novice runners and seasoned athletes. Participants will enjoy strategically placed hydration points and refreshing treats along the route. Prizes await both winners and finishers to celebrate their achievements.
Located in Pocharam, ASBL Springs fosters a lifestyle combining serenity with energy, offering over 18 sports amenities to keep residents active. The upcoming marathon underscores the venue's commitment to a healthy, community-focused lifestyle while promoting unity among participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
