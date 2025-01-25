Left Menu

Run for Unity: Celebrating Fitness and Community in Hyderabad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:07 IST
Run for Unity: Celebrating Fitness and Community in Hyderabad
On January 25, 2025, ASBL Springs in Pocharam, Hyderabad, will host the 'Run for Unity' marathon to commemorate the 76th Republic Day of India. This event blends physical fitness with community spirit and will take place at the ASBL Springs project.

The marathon features a 5K Challenge and a 10K Endurance Run, catering to both novice runners and seasoned athletes. Participants will enjoy strategically placed hydration points and refreshing treats along the route. Prizes await both winners and finishers to celebrate their achievements.

Located in Pocharam, ASBL Springs fosters a lifestyle combining serenity with energy, offering over 18 sports amenities to keep residents active. The upcoming marathon underscores the venue's commitment to a healthy, community-focused lifestyle while promoting unity among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

