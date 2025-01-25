Atishi's Vision: Realizing Freedom Fighters' Dreams for Modern Delhi

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi conveyed heartfelt greetings to citizens, emphasizing the sacrifices of freedom fighters and her government's mission to honor their vision.

During a speech at Chhatrasal Stadium, Atishi lauded figures like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting on their selfless devotion to the nation's independence.

Highlighting achievements in education and healthcare, she acclaimed improvements in government schools and healthcare systems as steps toward the freedom fighters' envisioned society of equality and empowerment.

