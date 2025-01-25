Atishi's Vision: Realizing Freedom Fighters' Dreams for Modern Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi marked the eve of the 76th Republic Day by paying tribute to freedom fighters and emphasizing her government's efforts to fulfill their vision. She highlighted progress in education and healthcare, reaffirming commitment to equality and empowerment under India's Constitution.
On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi conveyed heartfelt greetings to citizens, emphasizing the sacrifices of freedom fighters and her government's mission to honor their vision.
During a speech at Chhatrasal Stadium, Atishi lauded figures like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting on their selfless devotion to the nation's independence.
Highlighting achievements in education and healthcare, she acclaimed improvements in government schools and healthcare systems as steps toward the freedom fighters' envisioned society of equality and empowerment.
