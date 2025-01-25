Left Menu

Atishi's Vision: Realizing Freedom Fighters' Dreams for Modern Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi marked the eve of the 76th Republic Day by paying tribute to freedom fighters and emphasizing her government's efforts to fulfill their vision. She highlighted progress in education and healthcare, reaffirming commitment to equality and empowerment under India's Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:43 IST
Atishi's Vision: Realizing Freedom Fighters' Dreams for Modern Delhi
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi conveyed heartfelt greetings to citizens, emphasizing the sacrifices of freedom fighters and her government's mission to honor their vision.

During a speech at Chhatrasal Stadium, Atishi lauded figures like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting on their selfless devotion to the nation's independence.

Highlighting achievements in education and healthcare, she acclaimed improvements in government schools and healthcare systems as steps toward the freedom fighters' envisioned society of equality and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025