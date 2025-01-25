Gallantry Honours: Recognizing Bravehearts on Republic Day

In a significant tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned gallantry awards to 93 personnel on the eve of Republic Day. This includes two prestigious Kirti Chakras, one awarded posthumously.

Major Manjit of 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the late Naik Dilwar Khan of 28 Rashtriya Rifles are among those honored with the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award. Additionally, 14 Shaurya Chakras were presented, with three of these awarded posthumously.

The awards highlight the courage and dedication of defense personnel, with recognitions extending to various other gallantry and service decorations, underscoring continued acts of bravery and commitment to duty within the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)