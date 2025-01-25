Left Menu

Gallantry Honours: Recognizing Bravehearts on Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu sanctioned gallantry awards to 93 armed forces personnel, including prestigious Kirti Chakras and Shaurya Chakras, on Republic Day's eve. Major Manjit and Naik Dilwar Khan received Kirti Chakras, with notable recognitions given posthumously, highlighting the sacrifices and bravery of the awardees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:13 IST
Gallantry Honours: Recognizing Bravehearts on Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned gallantry awards to 93 personnel on the eve of Republic Day. This includes two prestigious Kirti Chakras, one awarded posthumously.

Major Manjit of 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the late Naik Dilwar Khan of 28 Rashtriya Rifles are among those honored with the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award. Additionally, 14 Shaurya Chakras were presented, with three of these awarded posthumously.

The awards highlight the courage and dedication of defense personnel, with recognitions extending to various other gallantry and service decorations, underscoring continued acts of bravery and commitment to duty within the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025