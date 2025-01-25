Saree Clad Women Race for Empowerment in Odisha Marathon

In a vibrant display of cultural uniqueness, nearly 6,000 women donned traditional sarees to participate in a remarkable mini-marathon in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday.

Organized by KIIT-DU, the event aimed to emphasize 'Education for All' and support 'Women Empowerment', taking place across all districts of Odisha and other cities in India.

Dubbed 'Pattathon', the event was graced by notable personalities including Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and renowned athlete Dutee Chand, with runner Kiran Mahato from Rourkela clinching the top prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)