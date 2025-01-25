Saree Clad Women Race for Empowerment in Odisha Marathon
Nearly 6,000 women in traditional sarees participated in a mini-marathon in Bhubaneswar, organized by KIIT-DU to promote 'Education for All'. With themes of 'Women Empowerment', the event called 'Pattathon' included participants from across Odisha, awarding winners up to Rs 50,000.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant display of cultural uniqueness, nearly 6,000 women donned traditional sarees to participate in a remarkable mini-marathon in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday.
Organized by KIIT-DU, the event aimed to emphasize 'Education for All' and support 'Women Empowerment', taking place across all districts of Odisha and other cities in India.
Dubbed 'Pattathon', the event was graced by notable personalities including Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and renowned athlete Dutee Chand, with runner Kiran Mahato from Rourkela clinching the top prize.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- marathon
- saree
- empowerment
- KIIT-DU
- Bhubaneswar
- education
- Pattathon
- prize
- culture
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI-assisted audio learning: A valuable tool transforming digital education and catering to diverse learning needs
Saint Louis University Strengthens Global Education Ties in India
President Ruto Highlights Impact of Increased Education Investment, Unveils Major Development Projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet
AICTE's NEAT 4.0: Revolutionizing Education with AI-Powered Mentoring
Bhaichung Bhutia Advocates Educational Reforms to Boost Indian Sports