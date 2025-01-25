Left Menu

Tim McGraw Bows Out of Netflix Drama Amid Health Concerns

Tim McGraw, originally set to star in Netflix's bull-riding drama, withdraws following back surgery. Recovering from recent knee surgeries from an accident on tour, McGraw's physical demands are incompatible with the role. The series' future, produced by Skydance Television, remains uncertain with potential recasting.

Updated: 25-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:45 IST
Tim McGraw (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Tim McGraw, the renowned actor and singer, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Netflix drama in which he was set to star and serve as executive producer, according to Deadline.

McGraw, who is receiving orthopedic treatment following surgeries on both knees due to a tour-related accident, will also undergo a back surgery. His recuperation needs have clashed with the physically demanding role, set in the competitive bull-riding world, forcing him to step back from the project.

The series, produced by Skydance Television and McGraw's Skydance-backed Down Home, now faces uncertainty regarding its lead role, with recasting being discussed, as per Deadline's sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

