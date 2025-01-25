Tim McGraw Bows Out of Netflix Drama Amid Health Concerns

Tim McGraw, the renowned actor and singer, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Netflix drama in which he was set to star and serve as executive producer, according to Deadline.

McGraw, who is receiving orthopedic treatment following surgeries on both knees due to a tour-related accident, will also undergo a back surgery. His recuperation needs have clashed with the physically demanding role, set in the competitive bull-riding world, forcing him to step back from the project.

The series, produced by Skydance Television and McGraw's Skydance-backed Down Home, now faces uncertainty regarding its lead role, with recasting being discussed, as per Deadline's sources.

