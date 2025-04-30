Left Menu

Antonio Ruediger's Road to Recovery After Knee Surgery and Copa del Rey Fallout

Antonio Ruediger, Real Madrid defender, underwent knee surgery for a partial tear in his meniscus. The decision follows his six-match suspension for his reaction in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. Ruediger aims for a swift recovery to compete in upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:02 IST
Antonio Ruediger's Road to Recovery After Knee Surgery and Copa del Rey Fallout

Real Madrid's eminent defender, Antonio Ruediger, has successfully undergone knee surgery, according to an announcement made by the club on Tuesday. This development comes in tandem with the Spanish FA's issuance of a six-match suspension to the German player following an incident during the recent Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

The 32-year-old international had reportedly been contemplating surgical intervention as a remedy for persistent knee issues, as echoed by Spanish media. Real Madrid confirmed the procedure was performed to address a partial tear in Ruediger's left knee meniscus and mentioned that recovery efforts would commence imminently.

Ruediger, expressing his resolve on social media platform X, shared that he endured significant pain for seven months and yearned to return to the field quickly, especially with major tournaments like the Nations League and the Club World Cup on the horizon. Despite his recent suspension and apology for the incident, he remains determined to focus on his recovery week by week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025