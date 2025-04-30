Antonio Ruediger's Road to Recovery After Knee Surgery and Copa del Rey Fallout

Real Madrid's eminent defender, Antonio Ruediger, has successfully undergone knee surgery, according to an announcement made by the club on Tuesday. This development comes in tandem with the Spanish FA's issuance of a six-match suspension to the German player following an incident during the recent Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

The 32-year-old international had reportedly been contemplating surgical intervention as a remedy for persistent knee issues, as echoed by Spanish media. Real Madrid confirmed the procedure was performed to address a partial tear in Ruediger's left knee meniscus and mentioned that recovery efforts would commence imminently.

Ruediger, expressing his resolve on social media platform X, shared that he endured significant pain for seven months and yearned to return to the field quickly, especially with major tournaments like the Nations League and the Club World Cup on the horizon. Despite his recent suspension and apology for the incident, he remains determined to focus on his recovery week by week.

(With inputs from agencies.)