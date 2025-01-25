Left Menu

Economist Bibek Debroy: A Legacy of Ancient Wisdom and Modern Economics

Bibek Debroy, posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, was a distinguished economist and Sanskrit scholar. He served as an advisor to the Prime Minister and a NITI Aayog member. Debroy's legacy is marked by his translations of ancient texts and contributions to railway reforms and economic research.

The late economist Bibek Debroy has been posthumously honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his significant contributions to literature and education.

Debroy, who passed away on November 1, 2024, at 69, was not only an economic advisor to the Prime Minister but also a former member of NITI Aayog. His deep knowledge of classical Sanskrit and ancient texts set him apart, as he translated the Puranas, Valmiki Ramayana, and the Mahabharata.

A scholar with diverse interests, Debroy engaged in wide-ranging research that covered economic theory, income inequality, and infrastructure financing, even exploring niche topics like the cultural role of dogs in India. His academic journey included stints at prestigious institutions, and he played a vital role in merging the Rail and Union Budgets in 2017-18. An acclaimed author, Debroy's passion for Sanskrit translations holds a lasting place in academia and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

