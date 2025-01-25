Celebrating Assam's Cultural Icons: Padma Awards Honor Dance, Folk, and Literary Legends

Jatin Goswami, a prominent figure in Assam's cultural landscape, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his significant contributions to Sattriya dance, which is a vital part of the state's Vaishnavite heritage. The nonagenarian artist has an illustrious career, performing extensively both in India and abroad.

Joynacharan Bathari was honored with the Padma Shri for his role in promoting Dimasa folk traditions, known for their vibrant oral music and cultural expressions. An expert musician and author, Bathari has dedicated over sixty years to popularizing Dimasa arts across the nation.

Reba Kanta Mahanta also received the Padma Shri for his traditional mask-making craftsmanship. Together, with Anil Kumar Boro and Gita Upadhyay, recognized for their achievements in folklore studies and literature, these awardees have significantly enriched Assam's cultural tapestry. The state's Chief Minister lauded their inspiring work, which continues to influence society profoundly.

