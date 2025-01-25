Celebrating Legends: Padma Awards 2025 Honorees

The prestigious Padma Awards for 2025 have been announced, showcasing an illustrious list of 139 recipients, including late personalities such as musicians Sharda Sinha and Pankaj Udhas. Celebrated Tamil star Ajith Kumar and renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur are among those receiving this year's honors.

Distinguished posthumous recognitions include the Padma Vibhushan for folk singer Sharda Sinha and acclaimed screenwriter-director M T Vasudevan Nair. Ghazal maestro Udhas has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, reflecting his profound impact on the music scene.

Other noteworthy awardees include Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, cinema veteran Anant Nag, Bharatanatyam dancer and actor Shobana, and Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej. The awards, comprising seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri, were declared on the eve of Republic Day.

