David Syiemlieh Honored with Padma Shri for Pioneering Contributions
David Syiemlieh, a distinguished historian, received the Padma Shri for his influential work in literature and education. Former UPSC chair and vice-chancellor, Syiemlieh's achievements span editing books and teaching. Meghalaya CM praised his enduring impact on culture, as Syiemlieh continues to inspire as a scholar and educator.
Renowned historian David Syiemlieh was awarded the Padma Shri on Saturday, acknowledging his significant contributions to literature and education.
Syiemlieh, previously the chair of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, has edited numerous scholarly books and held various notable positions, including membership in the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi.
Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, commended Syiemlieh, stating that his recognition reflects invaluable contributions to literature and education, further enhancing the cultural landscape. Prof Syiemlieh continues to inspire through his role in academia, having also been affiliated with the Indian Council of Social Science Research–North Eastern Regional Centre (ICSSR-NERC) and teaching pivotal courses at North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong.
