Left Menu

David Syiemlieh Honored with Padma Shri for Pioneering Contributions

David Syiemlieh, a distinguished historian, received the Padma Shri for his influential work in literature and education. Former UPSC chair and vice-chancellor, Syiemlieh's achievements span editing books and teaching. Meghalaya CM praised his enduring impact on culture, as Syiemlieh continues to inspire as a scholar and educator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:38 IST
David Syiemlieh Honored with Padma Shri for Pioneering Contributions
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned historian David Syiemlieh was awarded the Padma Shri on Saturday, acknowledging his significant contributions to literature and education.

Syiemlieh, previously the chair of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, has edited numerous scholarly books and held various notable positions, including membership in the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi.

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, commended Syiemlieh, stating that his recognition reflects invaluable contributions to literature and education, further enhancing the cultural landscape. Prof Syiemlieh continues to inspire through his role in academia, having also been affiliated with the Indian Council of Social Science Research–North Eastern Regional Centre (ICSSR-NERC) and teaching pivotal courses at North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025