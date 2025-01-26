Left Menu

Literary Laureate: Arunoday Saha's Padma Shri Recognition

Arunoday Saha, former vice-chancellor of Tripura University and an accomplished author, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to education and literature. Despite his academic background in economics, Saha is celebrated for his influence and works in the literary world. His journey from teacher to Padma Shri honoree is inspirational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-01-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 00:26 IST
Arunoday Saha, the former vice-chancellor of Tripura University, has been recognized with the Padma Shri award for his significant contributions to education and literature. The announcement, made on Saturday, marked a moment of immense pride and joy for Saha, who initially pursued economics but has always harbored a deep passion for literature.

Reacting to the news, Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his heartfelt congratulations to Saha on social media, noting the award honors Saha's remarkable contributions in both fields. Furthermore, State's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging Tripura's talent.

Saha's journey began in 1948 in Bishalgarh, Tripura, and saw him rising from a school teacher to the vice chancellor of a central university. Having penned 10 books, he was previously awarded the Tripura Vibhushan award for outstanding achievements in education earlier in 2023.

