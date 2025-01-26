Left Menu

Lakkundi's Timeless Temples: Karnataka's Stone Craft Legacy

Karnataka's tableau at the 76th Republic Day parade showcased Lakkundi's architectural brilliance. Known for its stunning temples and stone craftsmanship, Lakkundi is a historic city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage. The tableau featured iconic structures like the Brahma Jinalaya temple, reflecting the artistic legacy of the Chalukyas.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:35 IST
At the 76th Republic-Day parade, Karnataka's tableau highlighted Lakkundi's exquisite and artistic temples, bringing attention to this historic city's architectural brilliance.

Situated in Karnataka's Gadag district, Lakkundi is lauded for its 'Cradle of Stone Craft,' evident in the intricate stone architecture that defines its landscape.

The parade tableau featured the Brahma Jinalaya temple's Brahma statue and open-pillared mantapa, followed by the ornate Kashi Vishweshwara and Nanneshwara temples, illustrating Lakkundi's rich cultural heritage and Chalukyan historical significance.

