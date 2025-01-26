Celebrating Unity and Valor: Republic Day at Red Road

West Bengal's Republic Day celebrations at Red Road saw Governor C V Ananda Bose raise the National flag, in a ceremony highlighted by the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and an impressive parade.

Participants included contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, and more, showcasing cutting-edge technology like Robotic Mules and new-generation military vehicles.

Cultural diversity was on full display with performances by school students and artists, including the 'Kukri' dance from Darjeeling and traditional Baul songs, bringing vibrant colors to the patriotic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)