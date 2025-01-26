Left Menu

Celebrating Republic Day: Naval Command Chronicles Progress and Partnership

The 76th Republic Day was marked at the Southern Naval Command with Vice Admiral V Sreenivas celebrating the Indian Armed Forces' role in security and advancements in technology and naval innovation. The Navy's transition towards self-reliance and regional partnerships were emphasized during the ceremony and parade.

26-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The 76th Republic Day was unveiled with grandeur at the Southern Naval Command, as pivotal contributions of the Indian Armed Forces in securing national stability were underscored by Vice Admiral V Sreenivas. He highlighted the Navy's proactive role in safeguarding maritime interests, including combating piracy and illegal activities, curbing occurrences significantly over recent months.

Vice Admiral Sreenivas applauded India's remarkable strides in science, technology, and digital innovation which repeatedly showcase the nation's prowess on the global stage. He emphasized unwavering commitment to constitutional principles amidst challenges, reflecting India's ascent as a global leader, championing 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed nation.

The Southern Naval Command's active engagements with regional navies through training and partnerships were lauded, reaffirming India's 'Security and Growth for All' policy. The Navy's transformation from a Buyer's Navy to a Builder's Navy with 64 ongoing construction projects further illustrates the drive towards a self-reliant force, aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission. A ceremonial parade highlighted this commitment, featuring a majestic Flypast by the 321 Angels in attendance for the historic celebrations.

