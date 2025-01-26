Patriotic Fervour Marks 76th Republic Day in Jammu

Jammu witnessed a vibrant celebration of the 76th Republic Day, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha taking center stage at the Maulana Azad Stadium as he unfurled the national flag. The event was attended by prominent figures including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior politicians, and military officials. The display featured an army helicopter showering flower petals, enhancing the patriotic spirit among attendees.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Sinha paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Balidan Stambh war memorial, the tallest war memorial in India, standing at 60 meters high. The memorial honors 7,512 bravehearts with murals and pillars commemorating esteemed military awards. Sinha's tribute underscored the nation's indebtedness to the sacrifices of its military personnel.

The day was marked by unity and a shared spirit of patriotism, as leaders from various political parties participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies across the region. The ongoing dialogue around constitutional rights and the legacy of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar highlighted the day's significance, with calls to uphold justice, liberty, and equality for future generations.

