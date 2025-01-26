Left Menu

Aamir Khan Teases 'Sitaare Zameen Par' at Republic Day Gala

Aamir Khan shared updates on his upcoming movie 'Sitaare Zameen Par' during the Republic Day 2025 celebrations in Gujarat. The sequel to the acclaimed 'Taare Zameen Par' features a climax shot in Vadodara and reunites Khan with co-star Darsheel Safary. The film is set for a Christmas release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:13 IST
Aamir Khan Teases 'Sitaare Zameen Par' at Republic Day Gala
Aamir Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Republic Day celebrations in 2025 at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, actor Aamir Khan revealed exciting news about his forthcoming film ventures. He provided insights into the much-anticipated sequel, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 'Taare Zameen Par'.

In a conversation with the media, Khan disclosed that the climax of the new film was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat. He was elated to reunite with Darsheel Safary, who played Ishaan in the original film, after 16 years. Reflecting on his connection with Gujarat, Khan noted significant transformations in the state over the years, recalling his childhood visits during his father's film shoots.

Expressing his enthusiasm for Gujarat's filmmaking potential, Khan praised the state's vibrant cultural ties to cinema. Looking forward to more projects in the region, he highlighted the film's release target, set for Christmas. Alongside acting, Khan is also producing 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which will feature Genelia in a key role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025