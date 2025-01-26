Aamir Khan Teases 'Sitaare Zameen Par' at Republic Day Gala

During the Republic Day celebrations in 2025 at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, actor Aamir Khan revealed exciting news about his forthcoming film ventures. He provided insights into the much-anticipated sequel, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 'Taare Zameen Par'.

In a conversation with the media, Khan disclosed that the climax of the new film was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat. He was elated to reunite with Darsheel Safary, who played Ishaan in the original film, after 16 years. Reflecting on his connection with Gujarat, Khan noted significant transformations in the state over the years, recalling his childhood visits during his father's film shoots.

Expressing his enthusiasm for Gujarat's filmmaking potential, Khan praised the state's vibrant cultural ties to cinema. Looking forward to more projects in the region, he highlighted the film's release target, set for Christmas. Alongside acting, Khan is also producing 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which will feature Genelia in a key role.

