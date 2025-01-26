Left Menu

Ladakh Celebrates Progress and Promise on Republic Day

Ladakh Lt Governor B.D. Mishra emphasized development, unity, and timeless dedication on Republic Day. He celebrated key achievements in infrastructure, education, and green initiatives, praised awardees, and called upon citizens, especially youth, to contribute to making Ladakh a model Union Territory in India.

Updated: 26-01-2025 17:55 IST
Ladakh Lt. Governor Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra took center stage at the Republic Day celebrations in Leh on Sunday, delivering a message of development and aspiration. He urged residents, particularly the youth, to strive towards making Ladakh the most advanced Union Territory in India.

During the ceremony at Polo Ground Leh, Lt. Governor Mishra expressed heartfelt wishes to the people of Ladakh and highlighted significant strides made across various sectors. He celebrated Late Lama Lobzang's posthumous Padma Shri recognition, a testament to Ladakh's commitment to social welfare.

Mishra detailed accomplishments in tourism, education, and green initiatives, including removing diesel generators and enhancing transmission systems. He congratulated notable awardees contributing to the region's growth and reiterated his dedication to a corruption-free administration, urging citizens to unite for Ladakh's brighter future.

