Jammu and Kashmir Honors Over 50 for Exceptional Contributions

The Jammu and Kashmir government honored more than 50 individuals for their outstanding contributions in various domains, according to an official order released this Sunday. Among the awardees were six Village Defence Guards and three distinguished J-K Administrative Service officers.

Prominent personalities, including Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Iffat Hassan Shah, were presented with awards on Republic Day. Each award comes with a cash prize of Rs 51,000 alongside a citation.

The General Administration Department's order highlighted awards for bravery to six village guards in Doda district, individual accolades for literature, performing arts, meritorious public service, and lifetime achievement, further cementing the region's commitment to recognizing excellence in diverse fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)