Honoring Shah Jahan: Celebrating the Legacy of the Man Behind the Taj Mahal
Commemorating Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's 370th death anniversary, a three-day 'urs' began at the Taj Mahal. Opening the basement tomb and offering 'chadar' on the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal were key events, amidst prayers and Sufi performances. Entry is free on Monday and Tuesday.
The 370th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who famously commissioned the Taj Mahal, commenced on Sunday with a three-day 'urs' ceremony.
The event began with the offering of 'chadar' on the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, situated within the UNESCO World Heritage site's basement tomb, according to Prince Vajpayee, senior conservation assistant at the archaeology department.
The ceremony included reading of 'Fatiha' and Sufi qawwals performing outside the main dome. As a tribute, tourists can visit the site without cost on Monday afternoon and all day Tuesday, surrounded by heightened security measures.
