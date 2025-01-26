Left Menu

Harmony and Heritage: Akhilesh Yadav's Maha Kumbh Message

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized harmony and tolerance by taking part in the Maha Kumbh's holy dip at the Sangam. Criticizing BJP's management of the event, he urged for a positive message and highlighted the event's spiritual significance. Yadav underscored past successful organization despite limited resources.

Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a significant step towards promoting unity and goodwill by participating in the Maha Kumbh, where he took a holy dip at the Sangam. During his visit, Yadav criticized the BJP government's management of the event, stating it should not devolve into a mere 'sports event.'

Despite political tensions, Yadav pressed for a positive message of harmony and tolerance to emanate from the religious congregation, citing the event's unique spiritual draw. He also highlighted the need for better facilities from the allocated funds, noting challenges faced by visitors, particularly the elderly.

With over 11.47 crore attendees since January 13, Yadav's remarks come at a pivotal moment. The BJP, countering his statements, suggested that through participation, Yadav and others might glean the Maha Kumbh's true essence of 'unity in diversity.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

