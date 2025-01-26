Left Menu

NCC PM Rally 2025: Celebrating Youth Power and National Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground. The event marks the end of the Republic Day Camp 2025, with 2,361 cadets, including 917 girls, participating. A cultural program will feature over 800 cadets, and 144 foreign cadets will join.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the annual NCC PM Rally on Monday at the Cariappa Parade Ground. This event serves as the culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2025, featuring enthusiastic participation from a diverse group of cadets.

This year, a total of 2,361 NCC cadets, including a record 917 girl cadets, took part in the camp. The event will highlight the theme 'Yuva Shakti, Viksit Bharat', underscoring the power of youth and the vision of a developed India.

Adding to the rally's vibrancy, more than 800 cadets will present a cultural program emphasizing NCC's commitment to nation-building. The participation of 144 young cadets from 18 friendly foreign countries and over 650 MY Bharat volunteers will further enrich the event.

