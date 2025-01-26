Left Menu

Savoring Southern Splendor: A Cultural Feast at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan celebrated southern India's culinary and cultural diversity. Guests, including President Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister Modi, enjoyed regional dishes and entertainment. Special invitees featured 'drone didis' and achievers, reflecting inclusivity and diversity in the event's attendee list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:03 IST
Savoring Southern Splendor: A Cultural Feast at Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtrapati Bhavan recently witnessed a vibrant 'At Home' reception, honoring the diverse culinary and cultural tapestry of southern India. The event brought together distinguished guests, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on showcasing the rich traditions of the region.

Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, the reception saw guests from top political, military, and diplomatic circles. A highlight of the evening was the presence of special invitees such as 'drone didis' and individuals excelling in natural farming, symbolizing the event's inclusive character.

The culinary offerings were a highlight, featuring regional delicacies like kuzhi paniyaram and mysore pak, served alongside traditional beverages like elaichi tea and filter coffee. The cultural celebration concluded with performances by musicians and textile displays from the five southern states, reinforcing the event's theme of unity and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

