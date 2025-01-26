Akhilesh Yadav's Maha Kumbh Dip Sparks Political Ripples

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a symbolic dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, aiming to project a message of harmony, goodwill, and tolerance. He highlighted the unique beauty and spiritual essence of Kumbh, drawing people solely through faith without advertisements.

Criticizing the BJP's management of the event, Yadav urged leaders to avoid turning the sacred gathering into a sports event. He emphasized that visitors, including the elderly, face challenges due to inadequate facilities, despite the funds allocated for the Kumbh.

The BJP countered Yadav's remarks, suggesting that his participation should inspire him to refrain from hurting religious sentiments. The party emphasized the Maha Kumbh's theme of 'unity in diversity,' urging other political leaders to draw lessons from the event's spiritual significance.

