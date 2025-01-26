Left Menu

Ceasefire Eases Tensions: Israeli Firms Eye Paris Air Show Participation

France may allow Israeli companies to participate in the Paris Air Show, following a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. Discussions between French President Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu focused on hostages and aid to Gaza. Tensions remain high over hostage exchanges and settlement proposals.

Ceasefire Eases Tensions: Israeli Firms Eye Paris Air Show Participation
France has signaled potential participation of Israeli companies in the upcoming Paris Air Show, attributed to recent ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon. This development was among the discussions between French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Macron emphasized the urgent need for the release of remaining hostages in Gaza, including two French citizens, and urged Israel to provide significant humanitarian aid to the region. He also reiterated the importance of Israel adhering to its commitments under the truce, including troop withdrawal from Lebanon.

Amid ongoing tensions, the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza has resolved a hostage dispute, while Israel faces internal discussions about potential settlement expansions in Gaza, backed by commentary from former President Trump. UNRWA reports tensions over its eviction from Jerusalem headquarters.

