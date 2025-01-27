Amit Shah's Reverent Dip at Maha Kumbh 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a sacred ritual at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, showcasing the cultural heritage of Sanatan Dharma. Security measures were heightened during his visit. Over 53 lakh devotees took a holy dip, with the event seeing massive participation since January 13.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a notable visit to the Maha Kumbh on Monday, performing the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, accompanied by prominent spiritual leaders. Joining him in this act was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, amid vibrant chants of traditional mantras.
In addition to this spiritual observance, Shah engaged with respected figures, including Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, during a meeting held on a floating jetty. His presence at the event prompted an elevated security protocol within the Mela zone and the wider Prayagraj area, leading to traffic diversions that affected locals and pilgrims alike.
In a public statement, Shah highlighted the significance of the Maha Kumbh as a testament to the enduring essence of Sanatan culture. The event has drawn over 53 lakh participants in a single day, with total attendance surpassing 13 crore since its commencement on January 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
