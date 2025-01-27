Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: The GEEVEES Awards 2025 Launched by Godrej

Godrej Enterprises Group has announced the fourth season of the GEEVEES Awards 2025, celebrating innovation in architecture and interior design. The awards, featuring 15 categories, recognize projects completed between November 2023 and December 2024. The theme 'Sustainability' underscores Godrej's commitment to safety and eco-friendly practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:36 IST
The Locks and Architectural Solutions, a division of Godrej Enterprises Group, has introduced the fourth season of the GEEVEES Awards 2025, aimed at honoring architectural and design innovation. This year, the awards boast 15 categories to spotlight remarkable residential, commercial, institutional, and hospitality projects.

Entries, restricted to projects completed from November 2023 to December 2024, will be judged on sustainability and creativity. Esteemed professionals including Ratan Batliboi, Dr. Oscar G. Concessao, and Sonali Bhagwati make up the jury panel, ensuring insightful and fair evaluations.

The awards, integrating with the Godrej Value Co-Creators Club, highlight Godrej's dedication to inventive solutions in architecture, bolstering community safety and sustainability. The winners, announced in March 2025, will have their achievements publicized across Godrej Locks platforms.

