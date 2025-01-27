Celebrating Excellence: The GEEVEES Awards 2025 Launched by Godrej

The Locks and Architectural Solutions, a division of Godrej Enterprises Group, has introduced the fourth season of the GEEVEES Awards 2025, aimed at honoring architectural and design innovation. This year, the awards boast 15 categories to spotlight remarkable residential, commercial, institutional, and hospitality projects.

Entries, restricted to projects completed from November 2023 to December 2024, will be judged on sustainability and creativity. Esteemed professionals including Ratan Batliboi, Dr. Oscar G. Concessao, and Sonali Bhagwati make up the jury panel, ensuring insightful and fair evaluations.

The awards, integrating with the Godrej Value Co-Creators Club, highlight Godrej's dedication to inventive solutions in architecture, bolstering community safety and sustainability. The winners, announced in March 2025, will have their achievements publicized across Godrej Locks platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)