Controversial Dance Scene Removed from 'Chhaava' After Backlash

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar will remove a 'lezim' dance scene from the film 'Chhaava,' based on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, after facing objections. The decision follows discussions with MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The film aims to honor Sambhaji and will release on February 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:07 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Laxman Utekar announced the removal of a controversial 'lezim' dance scene from his upcoming movie 'Chhaava' after facing objections from politicians and history enthusiasts. The decision came after a meeting with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The trailer for 'Chhaava,' which released this week, included a scene with actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna performing the traditional 'lezim' dance. Utekar highlighted that the scene's removal was not meant to offend but to ensure historical accuracy.

Minister Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena welcomed the decision, expressing hopes that it would put an end to the controversy. 'Chhaava' is set to hit theaters on February 14, showcasing the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

