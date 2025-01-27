Tribute to a Venerable Visionary: Congress Leaders Honor Dr. Ambedkar

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar at his memorial in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Marking their respects, the leaders participated in the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan' rally.

Their visit included floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue and paying respects at the central hall where his ashes are kept. Dr. BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, was born here on April 14, 1891. The visit drew significant attention as it reaffirmed Ambedkar's paramount role in shaping modern India.

Several notable figures, including Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and state assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singar, joined Kharge and Gandhi. Despite the media presence eager for comments, Gandhi refrained from engaging and departed for Delhi post-visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)