Boosting Air Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh: A Strategic Push
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik pushed for full activation of Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) to bolster defense and civilian use. Discussions with Air Marshal Surat Singh focused on enhancing air connectivity and tourism. The governor urged maintaining preparedness for emergencies and boosting local recruitment.
In a significant push to enhance both military and civilian air capabilities, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik called for the activation of all Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the state.
During a meeting with Air Marshal Surat Singh of the Indian Air Force's Eastern Air Command, Parnaik emphasized the dual use of ALGs for defense operations and civilian services, including tourism and connectivity improvements.
Highlighting the role of ALGs as temporary airfields, the governor suggested leveraging the IAF's infrastructure for civilian helicopter services to access remote areas. He also stressed the need for disaster readiness and increasing local recruitment in the defense sector.
