The Deadly Encounter: Man-Eater Tiger's Reign Ends in Kerala

A 'man-eater' tiger that claimed the life of a woman in Kerala's high-range Wayanad district was discovered dead on Monday. An autopsy uncovered the victim's hair, dress, and earrings in its stomach, confirmed forest officials.

The attack occurred as the woman was collecting coffee beans near a forest-fringed estate. Despite efforts to tranquilize the four-to-five-year-old female tiger, it was found dead early Monday, displaying wounds from a territorial battle with another tiger.

Her tragic death sparked protests, leading the state to declare the tiger a 'man-eater' on Sunday. Wildlife officials, risking their lives, pursued the elusive animal. The news of its demise brought relief and celebration in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)