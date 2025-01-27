Left Menu

Onkar Singh Pahwa of Avon Cycles Awarded Padma Shri

Onkar Singh Pahwa, managing director of Avon Cycles, has been awarded the Padma Shri in 2025 for his contributions to the bicycle industry. Expressing gratitude, Pahwa highlighted the award as an honor not just for himself but for the entire bicycle sector. Avon Cycles, a leading brand, boasts an annual turnover of Rs 1,150 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:41 IST
Onkar Singh Pahwa, the esteemed managing director of Avon Cycles, has been recognized with the Padma Shri award for 2025, a testament to his significant contributions to the bicycle industry.

Commenting on the accolade, Pahwa emphasized that the recognition extends beyond him to honor the entire bicycle sector. This prestigious award, announced alongside other notable civilian honors, highlights the government's acknowledgment of various contributions across industries.

Avon Cycles, a prominent name in the bicycle market, boasts a robust network of over 2,000 dealers and exports to 23 countries. With an estimated annual turnover of Rs 1,150 crore, the company stands as one of the top two bicycle manufacturers in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

