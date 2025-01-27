Faith and Traditions: JP Nadda's Sacred Visit

Union Health Minister JP Nadda participated in a significant religious ceremony at the Shri Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, marking his grandson's 'mundan' ceremony. During the visit, Nadda, who also serves as the BJP national president, engaged in religious rites such as 'havan' and 'Kanya Pujan' to seek divine blessings.

In addition to performing rituals, Nadda took the opportunity to interact with the temple management, learning about their activities and operations. He emphasized the importance of upholding the temple's traditions, which play a crucial role in sustaining devotees' faith and reverence for the goddess.

Nadda also addressed the security concerns for the event, instructing security personnel to minimize any disturbance for temple visitors. He underscored the necessity of enhancing facilities to accommodate the needs of the devotees better.

(With inputs from agencies.)