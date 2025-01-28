Spiritual Journey: An Eventful Dive into the Maha Kumbh
Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung and his wife Manaki experienced their first Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. They participated in rituals at Govardhan Math's ashram, expressed appreciation for the arrangements by UP's chief minister, and discussed developmental achievements in the Northeast post Narendra Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a spiritual journey combined with a political lens, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung and his wife Manaki Natung took part in the sacred Maha Kumbh for the first time, taking dips in the Ganges and attending a yagya at the ashram of Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth.
The couple praised the arrangements overseen by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Natung extended his gratitude on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh government for the seamless management, accommodation, and facilities provided to the pilgrims.
Natung also highlighted the significant development in the Northeastern regions since Narendra Modi's administration, emphasizing improvements in infrastructure and border area developments, which have transformed perspectives towards the border villages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
