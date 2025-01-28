Record-Breaking Coldplay Concert in Ahmedabad: A Digital Triumph
Disney+ Hotstar broadcasted Coldplay's concert from Ahmedabad, reaching 83 lakh viewers and achieving 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. The band performed multiple shows in India, drawing significant fan engagement from across the country. The successful streaming exemplifies the platform's commitment to premium entertainment experiences.
- Country:
- India
Digital platform Disney+ Hotstar announced a landmark achievement in live streaming, gaining 83 lakh views for Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on January 26. The British rock band captivated audiences, amassing 16.5 crore minutes of watch time over a three-hour period.
The concert was part of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', with shows in Navi Mumbai and concluding in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Highlights included performances of hits such as 'Yellow' and 'Viva La Vida'.
According to JioStar Digital, the live stream resonated nationally, with top viewer contributors from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and NCR Delhi. Executives from Disney+ Hotstar reinforced the platform's commitment to crafting exceptional viewing experiences, describing the event as a stellar showcase of shared emotional connection through live media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
