Record-Breaking Coldplay Concert in Ahmedabad: A Digital Triumph

Digital platform Disney+ Hotstar announced a landmark achievement in live streaming, gaining 83 lakh views for Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on January 26. The British rock band captivated audiences, amassing 16.5 crore minutes of watch time over a three-hour period.

The concert was part of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', with shows in Navi Mumbai and concluding in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Highlights included performances of hits such as 'Yellow' and 'Viva La Vida'.

According to JioStar Digital, the live stream resonated nationally, with top viewer contributors from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and NCR Delhi. Executives from Disney+ Hotstar reinforced the platform's commitment to crafting exceptional viewing experiences, describing the event as a stellar showcase of shared emotional connection through live media.

(With inputs from agencies.)