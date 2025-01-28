Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Japan Ties: Madhya Pradesh CM's Strategic Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarks on a four-day visit to Japan, seeking collaborative opportunities and promoting the state's investment potential. Highlighting shared historical ties with Japan, he aims to attract attention to the upcoming Global Investor Summit 2025 to be held in Bhopal.

Updated: 28-01-2025 13:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Tokyo, underpinning the enduring relations between India and Japan. This visit signifies a strategic effort to explore future collaborations and investments, strengthening ties that date back to the Indian independence era.

Over his four-day visit from January 28 to 31, 2025, Yadav is set to promote Madhya Pradesh's prospects for investment. He outlined the state's strategic benefits, including its central location in India which facilitates market access, at meetings with major Japanese corporations like Toyota.

Yadav will also focus on fostering trade and industrial opportunities at gatherings with key organizations like Keidanren and JETRO. Highlighting the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit scheduled for February, his mission is to draw global investors to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

